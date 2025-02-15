Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $7.86 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 103,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,857,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,007,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $64,439,444.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,407,221.68. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

