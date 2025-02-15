Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,477,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 137.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 50.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $340.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.83. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

