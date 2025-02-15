Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,283 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,945.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 218,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 75,242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000.

IXC opened at $40.25 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

