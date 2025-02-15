Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $716,000 Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter.

FTHI stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

