Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after buying an additional 743,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,025,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRSP. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

