Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in International Paper by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $56.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.84%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

