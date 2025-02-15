Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

