Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FMAR stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.66 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

