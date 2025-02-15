Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 120,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 53,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kestrel Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.
