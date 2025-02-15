Kevin M. Stein Sells 20,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,300.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after purchasing an additional 185,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

