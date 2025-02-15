Kevin M. Stein Sells 20,000 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
NYSE TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,300.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.35.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
