Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $8.20. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 24,634 shares changing hands.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 162.39%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

