KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 567,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 273,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,950. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

