Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of KVYO opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.17 and a beta of 0.60. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,672,488.96. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,177,621.76. The trade was a 14.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,517. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,449,000 after acquiring an additional 646,628 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Klaviyo by 608.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,676,000 after buying an additional 140,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,168,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,943,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after acquiring an additional 635,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

