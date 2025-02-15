Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 362 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

