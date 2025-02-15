Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.27. 1,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Koç Holding A.S. Company Profile

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

