Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

About Kojamo Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kojamo Oyj operates as a private residential real estate company in Finland. The company rents apartments and offers housing services under the Lumo brand name. It also offers broadband internet connection services. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.