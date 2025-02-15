Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 608,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kojamo Oyj Price Performance
Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Kojamo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $13.19.
About Kojamo Oyj
