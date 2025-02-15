Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.0 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

LGYRF remained flat at $67.27 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers smart and non-smart electricity, prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; prepayment solutions; load control devices; street light controllers; and distribution automation, system deployment, and managed network solutions.

