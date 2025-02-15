Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,712 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.