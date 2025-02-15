Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 196,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,742,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after buying an additional 101,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,518,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

