Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,980,000 after buying an additional 71,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,199,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,662,000 after acquiring an additional 471,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,436,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 369,690 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IGM stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $79.47 and a 52 week high of $108.28. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.50.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

