Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,004 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Orion by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 954,398 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 20.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,696,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,206,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 68.2% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 308,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 124,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

OEC stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $832.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

