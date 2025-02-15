Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $1,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,132.10. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 360,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,302.50. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,577 shares of company stock worth $781,322 over the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

About Accel Entertainment

ACEL stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

