Legato Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $32,604.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $35.12 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

