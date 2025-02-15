Legato Capital Management LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.22. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.