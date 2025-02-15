Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

GWRE opened at $212.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.67, a PEG ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,979,036.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 180,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,506 shares of company stock worth $6,789,679 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

