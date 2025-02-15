Life Planning Partners Inc Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 9,594.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 953,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944,060 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 1.32% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $8,814,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

