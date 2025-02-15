Life Planning Partners Inc Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 687.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

