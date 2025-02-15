Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Up 65.8% in January

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Light Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:LGSXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176. Light has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Light Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.0007 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Light’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.20%.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

