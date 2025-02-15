Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.94 million.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.82. 595,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,737. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.86. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $169.51 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.25.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.