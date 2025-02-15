Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Takes $987,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,077 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $967.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $920.57. The company has a market cap of $475.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

