LKQ’s (LKQ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 45.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 40.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

