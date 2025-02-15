Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

