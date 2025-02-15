Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $365.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $415.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

