Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,117 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,138,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 881,968 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 875,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 804,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,992,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,532,000.

NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

