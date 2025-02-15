Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 541 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

