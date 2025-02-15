Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,709 Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.