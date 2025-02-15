Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $397,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

EFV stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

