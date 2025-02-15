Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $606,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day moving average is $177.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

