Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILZ. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILZ opened at $101.02 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.67 and a one year high of $101.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

