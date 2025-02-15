Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after acquiring an additional 483,269 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 112,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,675,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $112.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

