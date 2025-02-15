Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.