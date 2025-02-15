Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $96.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

