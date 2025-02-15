Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

