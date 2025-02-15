LTG Capital LLC Sells 162 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

LTG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 accounts for approximately 8.1% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned approximately 6.51% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $81.87.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

