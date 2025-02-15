Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lululemon Athletica stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

