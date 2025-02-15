Lyft’s (LYFT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

LYFT stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the ride-sharing company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $464,434,000 after purchasing an additional 984,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,052,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $230,174,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lyft by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,114,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

