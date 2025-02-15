MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lessened its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $103.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

