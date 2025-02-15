Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.21 and traded as low as $30.11. Makita shares last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 16,489 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.09%. Research analysts predict that Makita Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

