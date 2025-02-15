Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

