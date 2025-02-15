Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 7,039 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $629.08 and its 200 day moving average is $599.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

